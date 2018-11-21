Coyotes Tough Pre-Season Schedule Continues Against Wichita State

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The South Dakota Women’s basketball team plays another tough pre-season game Wednesday night at the Sanford Pentagon against unbeaten Wichita State. But that’s exactly what Dawn Plitzuweit wants out of her schedule is to see just exactly where her young, but experienced team is at. And junior Ciara Duffy feels like this team has plenty of veterans despite their age who can make big plays when the pressure is on against good teams like the Shockers.