Fort Pierre Woman Identified in Fatal Crash Neat Humboldt

HUMBOLDT, S.D. (AP) – Authorities have identified a Fort Pierre woman who died in a weekend crash in Minnehaha County that also seriously injured four teenage passengers.

The Highway Patrol says 38-year-old Jennifer Davis lost control of the sport utility vehicle she was driving on an icy Interstate 90 near Humboldt on Saturday morning. The SUV collided with a bridge guardrail and rolled several times.

Davis died at the scene. A 14-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries. The other three passengers suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. All were taken to a Sioux Falls hospital.