Holiday Drunk Driving: A Trooper’s Perspective

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- The holidays can be a dangerous time on the roads, as many festive gatherings often involve alcohol.

“There is no excuse to be behind the wheel and be under the influence.”

Sergeant Steve Shcade has been with the South Dakota Highway Patrol for 15 years.

In that time, he’s come across a number of traffic accidents many of which involved drunk drivers.

“It’s anyone and everyone, it’s not like it’s your typical 40-year-old male that’s out drinking and driving, its males, its females, it is from teenagers up to older adults that are making these decisions to drive under the influence.”

Of the 110 fatal crashes in South Dakota this year alone, 43 have been alcohol related.

“It is one of the hardest jobs to go tell these loved ones that their loved one is not coming home because they were involved in an accident 37 and ultimately it took their life.

Even just a few drinks can affect someone’s ability to safely navigate the roads.

“As soon as you start taking alcohol in, it starts affecting different things in the body, and that’s where your reaction time will start to slow, how you perceive things will start to slow down.”

Sgt. Schade says impaired drivers not only pose a danger to themselves, but everyone else they share the road with.

Preventing alcohol-related crashes is simple: either don’t drink and drive, or find a sober ride.

“Make that smart decision, even if you have one alcoholic drink, do not take that risk.”