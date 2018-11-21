Man Arrested On Arson Charge In Yankton Woman’s Death

Authorities have arrested a Norfolk, Nebraska man in connection with the death of a Yankton woman, whose body was found in her car earlier this month.

According to court documents, 47-year-old Joseph Lloyd James is charged with arson. The charges are in connection with the death of 59-year-old Phyllis Hunhoff, whose body was found Nov. 7 on the Santee Sioux Reservation in Knox County, Nebraska.

The criminal complaint says a fire was started in the back seat of Hunhoff’s car, with several items smelling like gasoline.

According to the complaint– there’s video of James getting out of the driver’s seat of Hunhoff’s car at a gas station two days before Hunhoff was found dead.

James allegedly told a gas station employee that blood on his shirt was from a deer he hit. But a DNA test found that the blood was Hunhoff’s.