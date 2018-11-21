Minnehaha Deputy Injured in Sioux Falls Crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – A Minnehaha County sheriff’s deputy and two other people were injured in a vehicle crash in Sioux Falls.

The sheriff’s office says the deputy’s car was struck by a Suburban pulling out of a restaurant parking lot about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The deputy and two people in the Suburban were taken to a hospital. The seriousness of their injuries wasn’t immediately known.

None of the people involved was immediately identified. Charges are pending against the driver of the Suburban.