No Injuries Reported In Lake Preston Fire

KDLT Newsroom,
Courtesy: Lake Preston Volunteer Fire Dept.
LAKE PRESTON, SD – A manufacturing business could be shut down for a while after a fire Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out at 21st Century Manufacturing around 8 a.m. Fire crews had it contained by noon.

Authorities said it started when a machine caught on fire, and grew quickly due to an oil lubricant. Workers were unable to put the fire out with two extinguishers.

No injuries were reported, but the building did suffer extensive smoke damage.

Firefighters had to peel back some of the roofing to get to the fire. A false ceiling also collapsed due to the heat.

