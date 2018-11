Rapid City Man Dies in Crash Near Pickstown

PICKSTOWN, S.D. (AP) – The Highway Patrol has identified a Rapid City man who died in a single-vehicle crash in Charles Mix County.

Authorities say 37-year-old David Williams Jr. lost control of the pickup truck he was driving on state Highway 46 late on Nov. 14, and the vehicle rolled east of Pickstown.

Williams was pronounced dead at the scene. Two passengers suffered life-threatening injuries and were taken to a Wagner hospital.