Royal River Expands as Tribal Casinos Look for Competitive Edge

FLANDREAU, S.D. – There has long been speculation that the gambling industry might be running out time in regard to its heyday of making a lot of money.

Besides competition from a growing number of gaming facilities both online and otherwise, longtime players are aging and no one is quite sure what the generations to follow might be willing to drop into the slots.

Local casino managers aren’t waiting to find out. They’re putting all their chips on the table right now, betting on a new strategy to stay economically viable.

Most casino floors are pretty quiet first thing on a Monday morning. The Royal River Casino in Flandreau is no different. But there is hope, some major renovations to the interior and exterior of the casino and hotel will draw a bigger and perhaps even a newer crowd – at any time, on any given day of the week.

“Over past few years, Indian gaming has been relatively flat so its challenging, we have to market better, have to have better customer service, better slots, hotel and have to stay new, fresh and exciting,” says Royal River General Manager James McDermott.

It’s obvious pulling into the parking lot, efforts to do just that are underway. Royal River is in the process of updating everything right now, from the outside in. The facade, the lighting, and the ventilation system.

Behind these walls there will soon be a new bar with big screen tv’s, there is a new upscale VIP bar for private events and upgrades are being made to the restaurants, both on the floor and in the hotel area.

Every single on of the hotel rooms has gone through a complete remodel. And then, there are the games. There are and there will be a lot of new games.

“Millennials grew up playing video games, so new slots have more bonus features, bigger screens, more flashy. Manufacturers are toying with skill based games where it plays more like a video game than a traditional slot machine, games are evolving as millennials are getting to gambling age,” says McDermott.

The big debate though, and not just in Indian gaming is whether millennials will gamble much at all.

Jury still out on that. But they’re very experiential in their interests,” says McDermott, “and so I think it means they’ll have more discretionary income as they get older and more mature in their career.”

Figuring that out is an important factor not only for this or any casino’s future but also the future for many tribes. Indian gaming is considered a critical driver of economic activity for the tribes, according to the American Gaming Association.

In South Dakota alone, tribal casinos are said to be responsible for more than 3,000 jobs and more than $101 million in wages for those they employ.

Those dollars then circulate throughout the local community and state. Tribal officials believe its in everyones best interest, casinos succeed.

“We’re interested in bringing dollars from outside the area to inside the area and that’s how you create wealth in a town like Flandreau and that’s how the tribe is able to take care of its members,” sayd McDermott.

McDermott adds casinos are looking to work more closely with their home communities to give visitors more reasons to stay and play, as well as, adding their own amenities, much like Grand Falls did with its golf course and spa.