Volunteers Create “Bountiful Boxes” For Thanksgiving

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Thanksgiving meals don’t stop at turkey.

That’s why AT&T and Feeding South Dakota are teaming up to create “bountiful boxes.”

12 volunteers are packaging food into smaller boxes.

These include everything people need for the full Thanksgiving experience.

Each meal includes a frozen turkey, canned corn and green beans, stuffing, gravy packets, cranberry sauce, fresh potatoes, squash, and apples.

This is the 8th year of “bountiful boxes.”

“These are people that start calling me in about October,” said Cheryl Riley, the President of External Public Affairs for Northern Plain States AT&T. “‘When are we going to do this? When are we going to do this?’ Because this is something we love to do as a team.”

This is a great opportunity for kids to help during the holidays.

The volunteers carefully sort through all of the food, checking expiration dates and quality.

On any given week, not just during the holidays, Feeding South Dakota feeds 21,000 people.