Someone You Should Know: Watertown Couple Celebrates 90th Birthdays

WATERTOWN, S.D. – Verlyn and Bud Drayer have 11 great-grand children and plenty of stories to tell, and now they have something more to smile about. The couple is celebrating their 90th birthdays.

It’s hard to believe there was a time when these two weren’t one.

Verlyn and Bud were freshmen classmates in high school, but they didn’t become anything more until eight years later.

“He just asked me to go to the movies with him and I did,” said Verlyn.

They can’t remember which movie they saw. After all, it’s been so long. Just eight months later, Verlyn and Bud married.

“I kind of [thought] that she couldn’t find anybody and I couldn’t either,” said Bud jokingly. “[I said] let’s get together, so we did.”

The retired farmers have four children together who live all over the country. That’s why it’s so special when their family can come together. That’s just what they did this past weekend to celebrate the couple’s early 90th birthdays. Verlyn’s birthday is November 26th while Bud’s is the 30th – just four days later.

“I married this older woman,” said Bud.

With age sometimes comes health challenges. A few years ago, Verlyn developed knee and back problems, so she moved into a nursing home. Bud couldn’t stand the thought of being apart, so he moved into an apartment here, right across the street.

Verlyn loves to read a good book before Bud visits for coffee multiple times per day. Bud visits his sweetheart so often that people think he lives here, too.

“It’s a blast, I can tell you,” said Bud.

So, what’s the secret to staying married for 68 years? The couple says teamwork and compromise.

“I think you would have to make up your mind that I’m going to get along,” said Verlyn.

“Yeah, that’s right,” said Bud.

You could say he’s her…best Bud.

Verlyn and Bud say their secret to staying healthy is not smoking or drinking. In their free time, they enjoy eating ice cream together and facetiming their great grand children.