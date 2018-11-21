Why Giving Thanks Year-Round Matters

When it comes to giving thanks for the people, places and things she’s been blessed with in this life, Carla White doesn’t mess around. It’s not a once a year deal, she tells KDLT News Today, as the Thanksgiving holiday nears.

The app creator knows what she’s talk about, too. Trying to come to terms years ago with her own depression, White started walking and journaling daily about what she was grateful for. Months into the practice, she realized her depression had all but disappeared. After doing some research on the topic, she created her own Gratitude App that helps others toward the same goal.

For more on what White says practicing gratitude daily, or the lack of it – can do to your long-term mental health, check out the interview below.