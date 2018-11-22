Early Black Friday Shopping in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Many folks started their Black Friday shopping early on Thanksgiving evening, November 22. 80 percent of stores at the Empire Mall opened at 5 p.m. for eager shoppers to get in and find some deals.

Even though Angel Beshara is only 13-years-old she says she’s a pro when it comes to Black Friday shopping. This is her tenth time shopping one of the busiest days of the year. She’s on the hunt for some goods.

“Like deals on trendy clothes and stuff,” said Beshara.

It can get pretty crowded and overwhelming.

“Sometime like people like ignore you and like be like, that they don’t like to talk. They’re just in their little bubble.”

However, shopping Black Friday is worth it for her.

“Because you get really good deal and you have fun with your family,” said Beshara.

It’s become a special tradition for her and her grandma.

“We have a bond together and we like to spend time together,” said Beshara.

If you’re new to the shopping craze she has some advice.

“Just keeping doing it a few years and bring more people on and it’s funner.”

While some like Angel are out shopping, others are working, but say that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the day.

“You know honestly I love the crowds. We had a really big line that went all the way around our building, completely around it and I was kind of out their a little bit before we opened just talking to a bunch of people out their and just welcoming them into our store,” said JCPenney Store Manager, Dean Kuntz.

Dean and his co-workers have a long day ahead of them.JCPenney is the only store in the mall not closing. Shoppers can shop all night and through Black Friday till 10 p.m. However, he’s up for the challenge.

Whether you’re shopping or working Black Friday you’ll walk away feeling accomplished.

Besides JCPenney, all the other stores at the mall are closing at 1 a.m. Nov. 23rd. They will reopen at 6 a.m. the same day.