Multiple People Injured After Deck Collapse

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – It was a Thanksgiving some probably weren’t expecting.

First responders reported to a house on North Solar Avenue in Eastern Sioux Falls. An upper level deck in the backyard detached from the home and collapsed. Six people were on the deck at the time. Consequently, first responders took three adults to local hospitals with back and hip injuries. Police describe the injuries as non life-threatening. First responders also aired on the side of caution when they took an infant to the hospital as well.