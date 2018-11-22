SDSU’s Brandon Snyder Thankful for Second Chance On and Off Field

BROOKINGS, S.D. — On this Thanksgiving, SDSU’s Brandon Snyder is thankful to see his football career extended a bit longer in the FCS playoffs a year after it and his life were in a darker place at the University of Iowa.

From the moment Brandon Snyder stepped onto SDSU’s field, it was clear he was a different kind of player.

“I got goosebumps just talking right now because he’s a really confident dude, he’s a strong guy and he plays fast and he’s always communicating out there.” SDSU Senior DB Jordan Brown says.

It had been that way for Snyder since his high school days at West Lyon when he led the Wildcat football and basketball teams to state championships, giving him the chance to walkon at his favorite college team growing up, the University of Iowa.

“It was one of those things that that’s what I wanted to do. I always had the dream of playing at Iowa. I worked my way up through special teams, was a huge part of it, then started in 2016.” SDSU Senior DB Brandon Snyder says.

As a sophomore Snyder led the Hawkeyes with three interceptions and forced fumbles and was poised to become one of the Big Ten’s top players.

In April of 2017 Snyder’s dream would start to become a nightmare following an ACL tear in spring practice. After six months of rehab he’d return against Illinois.

“The first one you’re excited to push through it, you want to prove what you can do. And then I got back out there and played in the Illinois game and had a pick six. Emotions were high but I had known during that game that I’d probably re-torn it. And so then, to go through it the second time, there’s a lot of hard days. It’s just mentally tasking.” Sndyer says.

Snyder’s life in Iowa City spiraled, culminating in an OWI arrest, and leaving him with a hard choice to make.

“I gave Iowa everything I had but I put it all into football and that can leave you really empty because it’s a roller coaster. Some days it’s good and some days when your knee doesn’t feel good, you don’t feel so good. To kind of leave that behind for my senior year, that wasn’t easy. But it was what I needed to do for the rest of my life. I needed to take care of myself, I needed to get healthy, whether I played football or not, whether I stayed healthy or not.” Brandon says.

Coming in as a graduated transfer, Brandon would find himself again in Brookings.

“We preach play in the present. We preach live in the present. He came in here without a mark against him. We talked about what happened and we’re not going to label a guy.” SDSU Head Football Coach John Stiegelmeier says.

“I’m a lot more even kieled because I kind of looked back into who I am and put my faith first and let the rest take care of it.” Brandon says.

Joined by his brother Jaden, Snyder played in all ten games and becoming a leader on the Jackrabbit defense.

Snyder is healthy again on the field.

“Being able to play the game that I love so much, and to be here with my brother and to get to know these guys and spend so much time with them, it’s been a huge blessing in my life and I’ll forever be grateful for this opportunity.

And more importantly off it.