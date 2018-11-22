Tea Couple Gives Away Thanksgiving Pies To Strangers

TEA, S.D. – We’ve all done it. Sometimes you make or buy too much food during the holidays. So, what do you do with all those Thanksgiving leftovers? A Tea couple says there’s enough to go a long way.

Chari and Scott Eli enjoy a good slice of pie – lots and lots of pie. In fact, it’s one of their favorite parts of Thanksgiving.

“When you’re little, you look forward to the dessert,” said Chari. “Like you eat the turkey because you have to, at least I always did, but the dessert is what it’s about.”

Two years ago, the Eli’s hosted an event at their daycare, MyTea Tykes, in Tea and found themselves with ten extra pies, and who has room for that much extra pie in their fridge?

“I don’t need ten extra pies and so Scott and I just came up with an idea to post on a Facebook pay it forward site and see if there were any families that needed them,” said Chari.

That year, the Eli’s loaded up their car and went door-to-door delivering those pies.

“We had a little boy – when his mom walked back to the door with the pie, he said, ‘Mama, is that a real pumpkin pie?’ and at that point we were hooked.,” said Scott.

Now, it’s an annual tradition, and growing. Now, people actually donate pies to the cause. This year, they’re giving away 30.

One of those pies doubled as a birthday gift.

What do you feel like after you eat a bunch of food and eat pie? “Full,” said 7-year-old Donlloyd.

Who knows. The Eli’s could knock on your door, next.