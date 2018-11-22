Trump To Speak To Troops By Teleconference, Thank ‘Patriots’

PALM BEACH, Fla. – President Donald Trump will be speaking to troops deployed across the world by teleconference as he celebrates Thanksgiving.

Trump also is tweeting that he’ll be going to “see our Coast Guard patriots & to thank them for the great job they have been doing, especially with the hurricanes.”

Trump is spending his Thanksgiving in Palm Beach, Florida, at his private Mar-a-Lago club again this year.

He started Thursday morning tweeting, including warning of “bedlam, chaos, injury and death” if the courts block his efforts to overhaul the nation’s immigration laws.