Catfish Bay’s Human Pyramid Celebrating 25 Years of Parades

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — One of the floats that’s sure to catch your eye is Catfish Bay’s. The water ski team always has fun tricks to show off even if they’re on dry land.

The day started early for Catfish Bay volunteers adding lots of lights to their truck and boat.

“It is a fun bonding time for our team in the middle of winter,” Catfish Bay Owner Jim Bruns.

Bruns says they’ve participated in this parade every year since he formed the Catfish Bay team.

“We get together and just have a fun little get together and we’ve been doing it for 25 years, and the kids love decorating the boat. It’s just pretty cool,” says Bruns.

Nearly 30 people are volunteering to make this float a success.

“I like to decorate and see my friends again,” says Amara Bruns age 10.

And that success takes the spotlight on Philips Ave.

25 years of parades has created a tradition for the water ski show group.

“We build the pyramids up about every intersection and the crowd just goes crazy. They cheer and cheer us on, so that’s pretty fun,” says Bruns.

Event organizers say this float always brings a unique twist to the parade.

“It’s pretty impressive. That they’re able to get up so high, and they do a wonderful job. I don’t think you have too many other floats getting as athletic, and relying on their talents like that,” Joe Batcheller of Downtown Sioux Falls.

And the human pyramid is a sight that isn’t going anywhere.

“We plan to keep doing this as long as we’re putting on shows at Catfish Bay. It’s a very fun winter tradition for us,” says Bruns.

Bruns says he first entered into the parade to promote the show in the off-season and it’s become a fun tradition.

Catfish Bay’s water ski shows run from June through Labor Day.