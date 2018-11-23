DTSF Welcomes the Holiday Season With Festival of Lights Parade, Small Business Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Thanksgiving leftovers have been stored, and its the official start of the holiday season.

To kick it off, the 27th Annual Festival of Lights Parade takes to the streets of downtown Sioux Falls Friday night, beginning at 7:30 p.m. The parade travels down Phillips Avenue from 13th to 5th Street. (More info: https://dtsf.com/event/parade-of-lights/)

On Saturday, small businesses are gearing up for their namesake holiday in Small Business Saturday. Downtown stores will be offering promotions, discounts and specials to shoppers stopping by on Saturday. (More info: https://dtsf.com/event/small-business-saturday-2018/)

Throughout the holiday shopping season, downtown businesses will be accepting the new “Downtown Sioux Falls Giftcards” which can be used at more than 50 dining, drinking and shopping options. (More info: https://dtsf.com/giftcard/)