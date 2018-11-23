Former Redfield Students Sentenced in Wagner Bus Vandalism

REDFIELD, S.D. (AP) – Two of three former Redfield High School students charged in a case of vandalism to a school bus owned by the Wagner school district have pleaded guilty and been sentenced.

The Wagner football team’s bus was vandalized with paint and eggs during a game in September between the two schools in Redfield. The incident prompted Redfield school officials to issue an apology, saying the school’s homecoming week was “tarnished.”

19-year-old Jorden Zerfoss of Watertown and 18-year-old Hannah Komraus of Zell recently pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges in the case and were sentenced to community service and court fees.

Nineteen-year-old Johnathan Shottenkirk of Redfield also faces a misdemeanor charge. He hasn’t yet entered a plea but is due in court Dec. 17.