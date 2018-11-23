How To Stay Fit During The Holidays

SIOUX FALLS, SD- Usually when you’re with family there is food involved, but there’s always something extra in holiday food.

“There’s a lot of butter in everything around the holidays,” says Alysa Murphy of Fit Body Boot Camp in Sioux Falls.

In recent studies, adults can gain at least one pound between mid-November until mid-January. This isn’t a lot, but it adds up if you do not workout regularly. There are different workout routines for each body because there isn’t a universal workout for everyone.

Murphy says, “I think it’s important to make sure you’re adding a little bit of cardio in between every type of movement. That can be as simple as jumping jacks, or getting on the floor and doing some mountain climbers.”

At Fit Body Boot Camp, their workouts on Friday focused around the holidays by adding challenging, quick cardio movements. One challenge was adding rope jacks to the routine.

“New moves can be challenging, and ropes in general tend to be people’s most difficult station,” explains Murphy.

Coaches at Fit Body say the best way to start being active is taking it slow.

“The most important part of starting out is to make sure your form is correct. Injuries can really push people back and deter them from their fitness goals. Make you give up easier if you have have an injury or something’s kind of nagging. So I always recommend working on your form before you really get too intense,” says Murphy.

Once you find your routine, make sure you like doing it.

“Don’t give up too soon. Give yourself some time to see if it is for you. If it’s difficult in the beginning, hang in there. But ultimately, want to see if you’re having fun doing it,” says Murphy.

If you have lost weight and want to keep it off during the holidays, you can substitute different foods. If you like mash potatoes, then sweet potatoes would be a good alternative. Mashing riced cauliflower would be another option.