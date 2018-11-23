Jackrabbits Confident They’ll Be Ready For 2nd Round Opponent

SDSU Plays The Winner Of Towson And Duquesne On December 1st
KDLT Staff,
Share This:

BROOKINGS, SD… The SDSU Football team is off this weekend as they earned a first round bye for the FCS Playoffs.

They’ll face the winner of Saturday’s contest between Towson and Duquesne. The Jacks aren’t super familiar with either team, which can make preparation a little more challenging. However, they’re confident that they’ll be ready for whoever they play.

The Jackrabbits host (Towson/Duquesne) on Saturday, December 1st at 2pm.

Categories: College Sports, Sports, Sports Top Story
Tags: ,

Related Post

Goedert’s Great Catch was Huge in Win Over N...
Stig, Jacks Ready for Big Season
KDLT AT THE NCAA TOURNAMENT: SDSU’s Confiden...
Zenner Back with the Detroit Lions

You Might Also Like