Jackrabbits Confident They’ll Be Ready For 2nd Round Opponent

SDSU Plays The Winner Of Towson And Duquesne On December 1st

BROOKINGS, SD… The SDSU Football team is off this weekend as they earned a first round bye for the FCS Playoffs.

They’ll face the winner of Saturday’s contest between Towson and Duquesne. The Jacks aren’t super familiar with either team, which can make preparation a little more challenging. However, they’re confident that they’ll be ready for whoever they play.

The Jackrabbits host (Towson/Duquesne) on Saturday, December 1st at 2pm.