Skyforce Keep Rolling With Home Victory

Skyforce Defeat The South Bay Lakers 152-112

SIOUX FALLS, SD – The Sioux Falls Skyforce (8-1) remain undefeated at home this season, via a 152-112 victory over the South Bay Lakers (2-7) on Friday night at the Sanford Pentagon. Rodney Purvis led Sioux Falls with a season-high 36 points while making a career-high eight three-pointers in the game.

The Skyforce, who had six players in double-figures, jumped out to an early 11-4 lead on the Lakers. South Bay responded with a 10-2 run later in the first, which brought the lead down to 23-20. Briante Weber (18 points, nine assists, seven rebounds and five steals) snatched three steals in the first quarter alone, and now has at least three steals in six-straight games.

Raphiael Putney (24 points and five rebounds) helped lead the surge with 17 points in the first half. Sioux Falls’ 152 points were the second-most points scored in a game in franchise history, and the most points scored in a game since entering the NBA G League in 2006.

Miami HEAT two-way player Yante Maten (16 points, eight rebounds) shot an efficient seven-of-nine from the field in just 26 minutes of action, while Bubu Palo (14 points) matched a career-high with three made three-pointers in the game (all in the third quarter).

The fourth-quarter provided Sioux Falls’ head coach Nevada Smith valuable time for his reserve unit. Malik Newman (18 points, 7-11 FG) led a Skyforce bench that scored 44 points on the night, while Gerard Tarin (nine points and four assists) set new career-highs in both points and assists.

Los Angeles Lakers two-way player Alex Caruso (22 points, 8-14 FG) led seven South Bay players in double-figures, accompanied by Scott Machado (17 points, eight assists and five rebounds) and Marcus Allen (18 points and six rebounds). Fellow LA two-way player Johnathan Williams posted 12 points and seven rebounds in the loss.

Sioux Falls will look to stay perfect on their home floor as they take on the South Bay Lakers in the second game of a back-to-back set tomorrow night at the Sanford Pentagon.

-Recap Courtesy SF Skyforce