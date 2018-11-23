Snow Expected For Holiday Travel Weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Across the nation, 54 million people are travelling this Thanksgiving weekend. In our area, snow is expected to impact busy interstates that many college students will drive to head back to campus.

As loved ones say goodbye after a long holiday weekend, it’s time to hit the road. However, experts say be careful. The National Weather Service is expecting one to two inches of snow in Southeastern South Dakota, like Vermillion and North Sioux City. Sure, it isn’t a blizzard, but this is often when the roads are the most dangerous.

“It’s when you have those lighter amounts people think they can maybe go the full speed limit or, you know, just be a little bit reckless and that’s when you get into trouble,” said Lance VandenBoogart of the NWS.

Central Nebraska and Southern Iowa will receive the most snow this holiday weekend. It’s also going to be a windy weekend.

“If you are travelling from the south or even the west coming into the Sioux Falls area, just be aware that there will be winds with this system as well, so blowing snow,” said VandenBoogart.

The NWS says cold air is pushing in from Canada.

“It looks like it’s going to be tracking the south more where there’s the warmer air interacting with the cold air and you just have a lot more moisture to work with for snowfall,” said VandenBoogart.

Expect snow from around 6 p.m. on Saturday through Sunday morning.

Some safety tips can make all the difference. Remember to allow extra time for your drive, check road conditions ahead of time, and drive underneath the speed limit.

The NWS also recommends keeping a winter weather safety kit in your car with a shovel.