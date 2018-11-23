South Dakota Businesses Look to Make A Profit this Holiday Shopping Season

Sioux Falls, S.D. – Consumer confidence is high, and South Dakota businesses look to make a profit this holiday season.

Many business owners see high consumer confidence going into the holidays and have developed promotions, deals and niche products to attract new customers.

In a recent survey of its membership, the vast majority of South Dakota Retailers Association members expect 2018 to exceed last year.

More information on the South Dakota Retailers Association can be found here: https://www.sdra.org/

More information on Small Business Saturday in Downtown Sioux Falls can be found here: https://www.kdlt.com/2018/11/23/dtsf-welcomes-the-holiday-season-with-festival-of-lights-parade-small-business-saturday/