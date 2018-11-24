Indoor Activities During the Winter

SIOUX FALLS, SD- When it gets cold outside, the last thing on most people’s mind is leaving the house to go to a gym. However, there are unique ways to get active and avoid cabin fever.

“I just tried it. I took a class, just an intro class a couple years ago and I loved it. I just haven’t stopped since,” says Cirque Dakota Instructor Joscelyne Gonzales.

Cirque Dakota is one graceful way to start your winter activity at a new level with aerial silks.

Gonzales explains, “They are silks that hang from the ceiling. We do poses, drops, and climbs.”

This workout is broken up into three levels. The intro class starts with staying low to the ground and learning how to control your balance. It’s a workout that can bring a lot of people out of their comfort zone.

“I hear a lot of people say, ‘oh I could never do that. I don’t have the upper body strength, or flexibility. I need to get fit before I do that.’ This will get you there. It’s a workout in it of itself and it’s fun,” says Owner and Lead Instructor Ellen Davis.

After Angie LaPlante’s first class, she says she has a new respect for the sport.

“You learn something that takes finesse and takes flexibility. There’s a lot of physics involved and body positioning,” says participant Angie LaPlante.

If you’re looking for a little more speed, then the 605 Ninja Academy might give you that rush.

“It’s all obstacles based off the TV show ‘American Ninja Warrior. It’s a fun experience and a good way to get your kids and adults moving,” says Co-Owner of 605 Ninja Academy Lacy Steinberg.

Lacy Steinberg’s husand, Jason was on Season 9 of ‘American Ninja Warrior’ and the couple was inspired to create this gym. I has barrels, monkey bars, and rings providing the ideal workout to get the kids off the couch.

Steinberg says, “It’s great for kids and adults to burn off energy. The kids usually leave dripping in sweat and their cheeks are like flush red. They are just tired. It’s awesome to see that. I find satisfaction in it. Every time I see a kid just sweating and walking out the door.”

8-year-old Gavin Gassen says this workout is a great way to start the day.

“There’s a lot of things to do here, but mostly it really just gets you happy. It just gets you happy for the day,” says Future Ninja Warrior Gavin Gassen.

Both businesses have been in the area for less than 5 years. For more information on Cirque Dakota and 605 Ninja Academy, visit cirquedakota.com and 605ninja.com.