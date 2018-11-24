Jacks Fall Short to Buffalo

SDSU Loses To Buffalo 61-55

11/24/2018 | Women’s Basketball

LAS VEGAS-The South Dakota State women’s basketball team led twice in the final quarter, but the Jackrabbits lost 61-55 to Buffalo Saturday night in their last game at the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout in South Point Arena.

The Jackrabbits, who fall to 3-3 overall, were led by Myah Selland and Macy Miller as each scored 14 points. Madison Guebert, Tagyn Larson and Sydney Palmer all scored eight points. Larson had a game- and season-high 10 rebounds.

Buffalo, 4-1, was led by Cierra Dillard’s game-high 20 points. Theresa Onwuka and Brittany Morrison added 13 and 10 points, respectively.

Leading 32-29 at halftime, Buffalo took a 44-32 lead at 5:13 with a 12-3 run. The Jackrabbits fought back with Palmer scoring six of SDSU’s next eight points to cut the lead to 44-40 at 2:30. After a pair of free throws by the Bulls, Miller scored the next five points to end the third quarter with the Jacks trailing 46-45.

South Dakota State took a 48-46 lead on Miller’s 3-pointer to open the fourth quarter. UB then sank back-to-back 3-pointers to take a 52-48 lead. A Selland traditional three-point play and then a Miller layup gave the Jackrabbits a 53-52 lead with 3:45 remaining. The teams traded points and then Dillard scored UB’s next four points to give Buffalo a 58-55 lead with 34.6 seconds left. Buffalo sank three of four from the free-throw line for the win.

Notes

Miller was named to the South Point Shootout Thanksgiving All-Tournament team.

With 14 points tonight, Miller now has 1,823 points and is 28 points short of second in career scoring at State. She is also 65 points shy of becoming the all-time scoring leader at SDSU. The point guard passed Omaha’s Mikaela Shaw for eighth in career scoring in The Summit League.

Guebert’s eight points this evening moved her into 13th in career scoring with 1,415 points.

Up Next

South Dakota State returns to action Thursday when it hosts Green Bay at 7 p.m. in the friendly confines of Frost Arena.

-Recap Courtesy SDSU