Midwest Moto Shootout Held in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- A popular motorcycle racing event is brought to Sioux Falls for the first time. For the past 15 years the Midwest Moto Shootout was held at the Swiftel Center in Brookings. However, they’ve been growing and have upgraded to the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.

The Midwest Supercross and Flat Track racing is a big event that formed from small roots. Besides the racing and all the big boy toys, what makes the event so special is that it’s all family oriented. That’s because the entire event is ran by a family: the Peterson’s. Brothers Dustin and Jesse grew up racing.

“When we were younger our parents bought us some little four wheelers and we kind of got our feet wet with that,” said Dustin Peterson.

“It was kind of like an accident. One day one of our friends couldn’t make it to the race on a bike, so he asked Dustin if he could ride his bike,” said Doc Peterson.

After going professional, the brothers and their dad Doc now run Midwest Moto Shootout along with their company Peterson Racing. It’s become an entire family affair.

“When you come out to our events our wives, I mean they do our sign up, our wives are working the front doors, our mom is selling t-shirts. I mean when we say it’s a family run business I mean it is, we have all hands on deck,” said Dustin.

This includes those who aren’t related but have been with them since the start.

“We have a support team that’s a mile long,” said Dustin.

“It’s amazing, our head flagger that stands underneath our person racing finish line has been with us since we dropped a flag at out first event.”

Without all the support they say they’d never had made it this far, holding an event in the biggest city in South Dakota: Sioux Falls.

“I don’t think we’ve ever imagined that some day we’d have an event like this that people travel thousands of miles to come to,” said Dustin.

The first year the Peterson’s held this event in Brookings they had around 65 riders.

It has since grown to around 400.

“It started kind of small, but now we’re probably as big as any supercross in the Midwest,” said Doc.

Their next goal is to hit 20 years and to keep sharing their passion of motor cross with South Dakota.

The Midwest Moto Shootout runs through Sunday. Tickets are only $10.