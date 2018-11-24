Sioux Falls Residents Shop Local for Small Business Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-The days following Thanksgiving are some of the busiest shopping days of the year, and after the mad rush of Black Friday people aren’t done shopping.

Downtown Sioux Falls was full of shoppers saturday on the lookout for some holiday gifts. It was Small Business Saturday where folks are encouraged to shop local. Retailers, restaurants, bars and other specialty shops offer discounts, promotions and deals. At Chelsea’s Boutique, staff say this was one of their busiest Small Business Saturdays yet. Not only will their store benefit, but so will their customers along with the entire city.

“Shopping local is so big because the money stays in your own community and it goes back to the people in your community and we support all the businesses down here too, so it’s just really nice to really support and build up the community that we are apart of,” said Kacie Olson, Chelsea’s Boutique Store Manager.

According to the US Small Business Administration, 60 percent of employment in South Dakota comes from small businesses. Small Business Saturday started nationally in 2010 by american express to help promote mom-and-pop shops and small businesses.