Stampede Fall To The Fighting Saints

Sioux Falls, SD—The Stampede were hoping the power of Teddy Bear Toss Night might carry them to a home victory, but the Herd came up short in a 5-3 setback to the Dubuque Fighting Saints before 6,123 at the PREMIER Center Saturday. Sioux Falls went 0-for-6 on the power play and were outscored 3-1 in the final two periods after ending the first period tied 2-2. Artem Ivanyuzhenkov, Max Crozier and Tony Follmer all scored goals for the Herd while Jaxson Stauber stopped 18 of 23 shots in between the pipes. The loss ended the Stampede’s two-game winning streak and dropped their record to 8-6-2 on the season.

With Teddy Bears in hand, the Stampede wanted to get a goal early and they were able to do that seven minutes into the game. Yan Kuznetsov wristed a shot from the left point that was deflected off the stick of Artem Ivanyuzhenkov and into the net for a 1-0 lead, bringing nearly 1,000 bears onto the PREMIER Center ice. The Fighting Saints would respond just 58 seconds later when Dylan Jackson found Ty Jackson on a 2-on-1 break and a nice one-timer to make it a 1-1 game.

The Herd responded 35 seconds later when Max Crozier blasted a shot from the right point that got through traffic and deflected into the back of the net for his second of the season. Dubuque would battle back at the 15:09 mark when Riese Gaber broke in down the right circle and wristed a shot through the pads of Stampede goaltender Jaxson Stabuer to tie it at two. Both teams tallied eight shots in the period.

The Fighting Saints grabbed their first lead of the game 3:38 into the second period when Aidan Fulp scored on a 5-on-3 power play. Matias Maccelli sent a pass into the high slot for Fulp who skated and wristed a shot into the back of the net. It remained that way until the 13:32 mark when the Saints struck again. Logan Pietila drove down the right wing boards and sent a pass across the ice to Riese Gaber who snuck behind the defense and one-timed a shot into the back of the net for a 4-2 advantage. The Herd were unable to connect on a couple of power play opportunities and headed into the intermission down two while being outshot 9-8 in the period.

The Herd started the period on the power play, but their special teams play continued to struggle and it remained a two goal deficit. The Fighting Saints put the game away for good at 11:28 when they tallied their fifth goal of the night. James Sanchez drove down the left wing boards and sent a pass across the ice and onto the tape of Willie Knierim who snuck it past the left glove of Stauber for a 5-2 lead. The Stamped would get a goal with just 18 seconds remaining in regulation when Tony Follmer blasted a shot from the left point into the back of the net for a final score of 5-3.

The Fighting Saints outshot the Stampede 6-5 in the third period and 23-22 on the night. Dubuque went 1-for-3 on the power play while the Stampede went 0-for-6.

Sioux Falls returns to action next weekend when they travel to Tri-City and Des Moines, Friday and Saturday night. Puck drops are 7:05 PM each night and fans can catch both games on KELO News Talk 1320-AM, 105.-1-FM, 107.9-FM and KELO.com starting at 6:40 PM. Both games will also be available on HockeyTV.com.

-Recap Courtesy S.F Stampede