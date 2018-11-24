The 12 Annual Jingle Bell Run For The South Dakota Arthritis Foundation

SIOUX FALLS, SD- One in four people in South Dakota have arthritis, and hundreds hit the pavement to help raise money and awareness of the disease

The Jingle Bell Run is one of the longest-running, holiday-themed 5k race series. The 12th Annual Run brought runners to Fawick Park on Saturday morning.

Over 400 runners and walkers laced up to help the Arthritis Foundation. The foundation’s mission is to find a cure for America’s #1 cause of disability, arthritis.

“It affects people of all ages. We have kids that are being diagnosed at 2 years of age. We have (you know) and they grow up. They live with that all their life. We have adults being diagnosed with it. It affects men and women alike,”says Executive Director of the Arthritis Foundation of South Dakota Darci Hustarulid.

The Jingle Bell Run raised over 39,000 dollars, and donations will continue to come in until the end of the year.