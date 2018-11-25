24-Year-Old Man Killed in Brookings Rollover Crash

Brookings, S.D. – A 24-year-old man died Sunday morning in a one-vehicle crash on 216th St., one mile south of Brookings, S.D.

The name of the deceased is not being released pending notification of family.

A 2014 Buick Regal was traveling east on 216th street when it drifted into the south ditch. The vehicle hit an approach, vaulted and rolled. The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

