Jackrabbit Football Ready To Weather Storms & Duquesne In Playoffs

Snow Could Be On Deck For Second Round Game

BROOKINGS, S.D. — After Thanksgiving weekend off, the SDSU football team is on game week preparing to facing a surprising, though not unfamiliar, opponent in the Duquesne Dukes.

These two teams met to open the 2017 season with the Jackrabbits rolling up 609 yards of total offense in a 51-13 rout. The Dukes star is running back AJ Hines. He went for 179 yards in the Dukes first round win at Towson yesterday, but only managed 34 yards against the Jackrabbit defense last year.

The ultimate equalizer could be Mother Nature. Hines and the Dukes running style are well suited to play in bad weather, going for 282 yards in a driving rain storm yesterday in Maryland.

The Jackrabbits aren’t too worried about the weather, though, after looking great on a cold and icy surface in their season finale against USD when they scored 49 points on 495 yards of total offense. That could be put to the test as early forecasts show a potential for snow when the two teams kickoff at 2 PM on Saturday in Brookings.