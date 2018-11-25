Live Reindeer and Santa Make Visits To Lewis Drug Stores

SIOUX FALLS, SD- Lewis Drug stores across Sioux Falls are also bringing a little Christmas magic to shoppers.

Live reindeer are greeting shoppers outside the store. The reindeer – Dasher and Dancer – along with Santa are traveling to all the Lewis stores in Sioux Falls throughout the weekend. However when they’re not touring with Santa during the holiday season, these reindeer live on a farm in western Wisconsin.

Lewis Drug has been bringing reindeer to their stores for more than 10 years now. Managers say there’s nothing better than seeing the joy between families when they see Santa and his reindeer.

“I think it’s something so unique because you’re gonna find it all over the city, or the big box retailers. It’s something that gets families involved. It gives them a thing to do together as a family and brings them out. I think people just really look forward to the reindeer and (of course) the kids seeing Santa Claus,” says Store Manager at Lewis Randy Sensey.

The reindeer eat both hay and corn, but one of their favorite snacks is the roots of sugar beets.