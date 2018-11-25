The 15th Annual Frank P. Maltese Youth Championship Bowling Competition

SIOUX FALLS, SD- Bowling is one of the first sports someone can learn as a kid. For some, it’s something they continue through their whole life.

“The thing with bowling is that you don’t have to be a great athlete. Anybody can bowl,” says Assistant Director Betty Fokken.

At Sioux Falls Sport Bowl, around 50 bowlers compete in the 15th Annual Frank P. Maltese Youth Championship. Up for grabs is a 2,000 dollar scholarship. The tournament started in 2004 in order to promote youth bowling, and has since grown three times its size.

Fokken says, “We thought that it was wonderful because we thought for a first year that of we got 12, that would be really good.”

Organizers say this tournament gives kids a chance to be exposed to a tournament setting.

“Bowling is probably the only sport that you can do individually and get scholarship money for college. The youth do not get the money in hand. It goes into a fund with U.C.B.S called the ‘Smart Fund.’ ”

Bowling is a classic family activity. For first time competitors brother-sister duo, Emaly and Michael Kruse, this sport is a family affair. In fact, their dad is a big part of why they play.

“He’s been traveling all around the world. Every year he goes to Las Vegas. I think he’s been to most of the states,” says 1st Time Competitor Michael Kruse.

“He’s a professional. He’s traveled all over the world, so I want to do what he does,” says 1st Time Competitor Emaly Kruse.

Both Emaly and Michael started bowling at 3-years-old. With their striking backgrounds, they believe more kids should participate in the sport.

Emaly explains, “Bowling is like a family. You get to meet everyone here. Every time you come here, you get to talk to everyone. It’s just like……everyone has your back.”

Some of the kids also competed in the J.S.T Tournament on Saturday, which qualified them for the National Tournament in Detroit.