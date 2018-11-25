USD Volleyball Excited For Selection Sunday

Coyotes Learn NCAA Tournament Draw Tonight

VERMILLION, S.D. — Tonight is the night for the South Dakota volleyball team to hear their named called for the first time ever in the NCAA Division One Tournament Selection Show.

The Summit League Champion Coyotes will gather tonight at the Old Lumber Company in Vermillion to watch the selection show on ESPN U at 7:30. The NCAA tends to regionalize volleyball matchups a bit more than basketball which could mean the Coyotes making a short trip to Omaha, Minneapolis or Lincoln.

They could also see some former South Dakota prep stars if they get matched up with Taryn Kloth and Creighton or Anezka Szabo and Sam Slaughter of Nebraska.

None of that matters much to the Yotes since they’re just eager to be a part of the fun.