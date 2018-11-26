Administrative Assistant/ Accounting Assistant

Nicole Apparel Fabric.

Job Location:

Sioux Falls, SD

Job Description:

Seeking Administrative / Accounting Assistant . Successful candidates will exude great pride in their work, welcome challenging assignments, viewing them as opportunities for continued learning and personal growth, be extremely detail orientated, and have excellent communication skills. Must be reliable. Position is flexible.

Job Requirements:

• Ability to work under pressure

• Must have detailed knowledge of accounting principles

• Ability and desire to work in a team environment

• Excellent attention to detail.

• Must have excellent communication skills

Contact Information:

Contact Name : Nicole Carey

Email : Nicolecareyjr@hotmail.com

Phone: (585) 851-8014