Authorities Searching for Missing 13-Year-Old

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls police say a 13-year-old girl is missing after she didn’t arrive at school this morning.

Police say 13-year-old Courtney Vander Laan was last seen around 8 a.m. in the southwest part of Sioux Falls. She was last seen wearing a black puffy coat and blue jeans.

They are asking for anyone with information on her whereabouts to call 911.