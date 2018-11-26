Cheeseman Leading DWU to Greatness Again as Defending National Champs

MITCHELL, SD…Junior guard Kynedi Cheeseman is making her presence known on the court…

Jason Christensen, DWU WBB Coach:”Kynedi is just a good kid that always wants to get better. Does she try my patience sometimes.. Yes she does.”

She’s the Tiger’s top scorer so far this season averaging 21 points a game.

Christensen:”A lot of times she’s one of the last ones to leave the gym. She’s one of the first ones at the gym.. Getting shots up. The thing with Kynedi is now she’s learning to be leader, and that’s hard, and that’s not easy just to step in and all of a sudden you have to be a leader, and I think she’s doing a very good job of that…”

Kynedi Cheeseman, DWU Junior:”We have two freshman that are playing, and I definitely make sure that they have the confidence that they need just like all of us. Don’t be afraid to shoot the shot that they have open…”

Cheeseman tallied 26 points in last year’s national championship win over Concordia. She also took home the tournament MVP. As thrilling as that run was, she’s focused on this year.

Cheeseman:”For this season I’m excited just to see what we’re capable of. I’m excited to keep playing more games, and just see how we end up in the long run…”

The Tigers are starting hot out to an impressive 9-0 record- picking up conference wins over Dordt, Northwestern and Jamestown.

Cheeseman says:”I really like getting out and running too. I like transition offense, and getting wide open fast break lay ups…”

Christensen says:”She’s all about team. She’s all about wanting to get the team better, and I like her work ethic. She wears her emotions on her sleeve…”

Growing up and playing 15 miles away from Mitchell makes games at DWU are pretty memorable.

Cheeseman says:”I look in the stands and see a lot of hometown fans, my teachers from high school. My high school basketball coach comes out and supports me a lot, so that’s really special to me…”

And maybe those hometown fans will witness another title run… In Mitchell, Nicole Griffith KDLT Sports.