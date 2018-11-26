Christmas Tree Season: A Family Tradition

CANTON, S.D.-Now that Thanksgiving is over many of us begin the tradition of finding the perfect Christmas tree. While some go the store bought route others pick out and cut down the tree themselves.

Just like that the pumpkins are gone and Christmas trees are here at Riverview Christmas Tree Farm.

“It’s a pretty rapid transition,” said Todd Gannon.

“But really the work on the trees is done all year long.”

There are around 3,000 trees planted on the farm, that are different species of fir, spruce and pine. April through July are busy months for Gannon’s Christmas trees. It’s hard work getting them ready for November as he makes sure he has the best tree selection possible for his customers.

“Every year we have to trim the tops of 15,000 trees, sheer 8,000 trees by hand along with a lot of hand pulling of weeds for weed control,” said Gannon.

It’s a lot of work, but nothing makes Gannon happier than offering up his trees, so others can have a fun family tradition, complete with Santa Claus.

“The best part is absolutely this time of year when you get to see all the joy and fun the families are having. Just really kicking off the Christmas time,” said Gannon.

It’s only been two weeks since opening for the season, and the owners have been busy. They’ve already sold around 1,100 trees.

This is the sixth year the Rothenburger family is at the farm, on the hunt for their Christmas tree.

“They smell wonderful and it’s kind of a fun experience to bring everybody out,” said Billie Rothenberger

The hardest part?

“Getting one that looks perfect,” said Alexa Rothenberger.

However, it didn’t take them long.

Part of what makes tree hunting so special is that customers cut down the trees themselves.

“Once you get it cut down we’ll help you get the dead needles shaken out of it, get it bagged up and help you load it into your vehicles,” said Gannon.

Even on the coldest and windiest of days it hasn’t stopped people from finding their perfect tree.

“It is cold, but you know you’ll still look back at it and it will make you smile,” said Matt Petersen.

It also won’t stop people from continuing a family tradition for years to come.