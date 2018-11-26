Coyote Volleyball Draws Taryn Kloth-Led Creighton In NCAA Tournament

USD To Face O'Gorman Alum's Blue Jays In Omaha On Friday

VERMILLION, S.D. — For a decade, Matt Houk and Leanne Williamson built the USD volleyball program into a competitive and championship team in Division One.

All of which was done with tonight in mind, as South Dakota will hear it’s name called for the first time ever in the NCAA Tournament Selection Show.

Gathered with fans at the Old Lumber Company in Vermillion, USD watched as they were paired up with Creighton in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament in Omaha on Friday night at 6 PM. It’s the matchup many Coyote players and fans wanted since it’s the closest destination for USD fans to make the trip, and tonight was a moment that lived up to everyone in the program’s dreams.

USD’s opponent held their own watch party in Omaha, and it was very special for Taryn Kloth. The O’Gorman alum helped lead the Blue Jays to a 28-4 record and their 5th consecutive Big East Tournament championship. Kloth leads the team with 463 kills this season.

The winner of the USD/Creighton match will face the winner of the 3:30 PM match on Friday between Washington and the College of Saint Mary on Saturday at 7 PM for the right to go to the Sweet 16.

Click on the video viewer to hear from the Coyotes!