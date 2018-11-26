Coyotes and Kloth React to NCAA Meeting at Creighton

VERMILLION, SD… The USD volleyball team will make history Friday night in Omaha when they play in the NCAA tournament for the first time in Division I when the Coyotes face Creighton. For Blue Jays senior Taryn Kloth (O’Gorman) it’s a great chance to play in front of her home fans one last time. But she knows her team needs to be focused after falling short last year when Creighton hosted for the first time. As for the Coyotes, they are thrilled that this game is so close to home and they will have more support from their fans as a result.