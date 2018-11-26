Cyber Monday in South Dakota – What You Need To Know

TEA, S.D. – Monday is Cyber Monday. One South Dakota company is keeping up with the more than seven billion dollar demand of the honorary holiday.

Employees are prepared, but are you?

It’s the busiest day of the year for employees at Weisser Distributing in Tea, with boxes for as far as the eye can. That’s all thanks to the 75 million Americans shopping online this Cyber Monday.

The company does most of its sales through Amazon.

“We see sales 60 to 70 percent higher than a typical week on a day like Cyber Monday,” said Jason Lovro, the inside sales manager.

The company starts planning for the big day four to six weeks in advance, and there are also ways you can prepare for the cyber shopping spree also.

The Better Business Bureau in Sioux Falls says hundreds of clone websites and emails pop up this time of year. Jessie Schmidt, the director of BBB, says only track your package through the actual website you used.

“If you click on a link in an email, look up at the URL and make sure you are actually at Target dot com, Amazon dot com,” said Schmidt.

It’s a good idea to buy things directly through a retailer’s official app. However, local Sioux Falls shops are also competing against the powerhouse websites for your business.

“We’ve got some downtown stores that have their own Cyber Monday sales,” said Schmidt. “Some of them are offering free shipping. You might not always find that.”

Wherever you buy from, beware of porch pirates. Schmidt recommends a doorbell camera.

“In the shipping details, you might want to say ‘put behind the decorative snow man that’s on my front porch,’” said Schmidt.

Whatever you do, don’t let a postal worker leave your package in plain sight. You want that package to be signed, sealed, delivered, and most importantly, yours.

Another tip is to opt for a credit card, not a debit card. If a hacker gets ahold of your debit card information, Schmidt says it’s easier for them to clear out your bank account.