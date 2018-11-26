Dells Supports Derek: Towns Rally for Boy with Brain Cancer

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. — The Dell Rapids community is coming together after a tumor diagnosis changed a 10-year-old and his family’s life.

There’s a sea of shirts boldly saying ‘Fight Derek Fight’ in Dell Rapids. The town of 3,600 people is rallying to show its support for the Gerlach family.

“It’s important to show help because we’re a small community, and that’s what communities do. You rally behind family members, and we’re a small town, so we’re kind of like family,” says Marsha Symens a family friend of the Gerlachs.

10 year old Derek Gerlach’s life was forever changed when doctors found a brain tumor earlier this month. He was later diagnosed with medulloblastoma which is a cancerous tumor.

Support is nothing the family is lacking.

“The response has been phenomenal,” say Symens.

The 5th grader is known for his love for sports, comics and his dog. Derek is undergoing tests at Mayo Clinic so he couldn’t attend the fundraiser, but his classmates have messages for him.

“Derek it’s all going to be ok. Everything’s going to be ok. You’re going to push through it, and fight Derek fight,” says classmate Kassidee Stykel.

“I would like him to know that we are supporting him, and that we really want to help him get through this,” says classmate Ryan Baker.

Many classmates spent the evening busting tables and serving at Pizza Ranch hoping to make an impact for the Gerlach family.

“It was just wonderful to see all the kids excited to help,” says Symens.

This help far exceeds just this restaurant.

“If you’re from a small area, and part of a community that the community is going to stand beside you, and help you through whatever it is that you’re going through,” says Symens.

As Derek goes through this, Dells and surrounding communities will keep supporting him.

Derek had a full day of tests today at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

His dad says Derek is exhausted but excited to get through six weeks of treatment so he can go back to school and see his friends.

If you’re interested in supporting the family’s medical and travel costs click here.