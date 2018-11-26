Great Bear Ski Valley Begins Making Snow Around the Clock

Mother Nature hasn’t given us much to work with yet, so Great Bear Ski Valley has taken snow-making matters into its own hands.

Great Bear staff announced overnight they have fired up their snow guns and will be making snow around the clock as they are eager to open for the season.

The hope is a limited number of ski runs will be able to open soon, weather permitting.

Great Bear is also prepping for its annual Pre-Season Bash and Ski Swap on Saturday, December 1. Sun ‘N Fun Specialty Sports will be out with gear from 1 to 4 pm. Patrons will be able to buy and sell used winter equipment including skis, snowboards, cross country equipment, snowshoes, good condition jackets, snow pants, etc. Great Bear will also be giving away free helmets while supplies last, courtesy of Sanford Health!