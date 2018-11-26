Great Brear Ski Lodge is Making Snow!

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – This weather is perfect for skiing and snowboarding. It’s even better for making snow.

“I love making snow in November. We got a little cold front that came through, so we’re making snow for the next couple days. When you get daytime highs in the mid-20s and overnight lows in the teens to single digits, perfect for making snow,” says General Manager Dan Grider.

The Great Bear Ski Lodge usually starts making the snow when a cold front hits for a period of time. It takes about 13-million gallons of water to make the snow and 16 types of snow gun machines to cover all 20 acres. The machines can pump up to 8-hundred gallons a minute.

Grider explains, “We pump water through our holding pound through the snow guns and (actually) what we’re doing is just breaking that water droplet down to a very fine mist. We throw it up in the air. It’s cold. It freezes into an ice crystal, hits the ground, and it’s snow.”

Once the piles of snow reach to about a 2 foot base, they will wait a couple of days for the snow to dry out. Snowcats will then smooth out the piles and staff will push the snow around to where they want it. Dan Grider of the lodge says making the snow and getting the lodge ready wouldn’t be possible without the one-hundred and 50 workers.

“We’ve got 3 or 4 guys working right around the clock to make the snow. Once we make the snow, we actually have to push it (you know) to where we want it. So it’s quite the operation and we go 24/7,” says Grider

If the weather cooperates, workers at Great Bear say they hope to open by mid-December. Last year they didn’t open until December 26th.