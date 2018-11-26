It Just Got Easier to Donate on #GivingTuesday in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The last few days have been filled with super sales encouraging people to get a head start on their holiday shopping.

On Tuesday, the focus changes from buying to giving.

It’s Giving Tuesday, and it’s the first time the state of South Dakota will officially participate in the nationally-recognized day.

That’s thanks to a new organization called “South Dakota Gives.”

“The South Dakota Gives website is nothing more than a landing pad for individuals who are looking for a nonprofit that they are wanting to support,” said Matt Gassen,

The website serves as a conduit for more than 400 non-profits across the state.

Connecting donors directly to the organizations they want to help fund.

“What happens tomorrow for some of those small organizations could be a big part of what they’re able to do for an entire year,” said Gassen. “So the magnitude can be pretty phenomenal for some of these organizations.”

For the non-profits on the receiving end of Giving Tuesday, every dollar donated goes to furthering their mission of bettering our communities.

“No donation is too small, every gift makes a big difference here in the Sioux empire,” said Annie Wold of Sioux Empire United Way.

“There’s so many people who think I can’t give enough, so maybe it’s not worth my $20 or my $10 and what I say is absolutely, every small gift will add up,” added Wendy Dooley of the Helpline Center.

More information on Giving South Dakota can be found here: https://www.southdakotagives.org/