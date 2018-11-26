Lowell Elementary Students Get a Cupcake Surprise

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Mark-O surprised students at Lowell Elementary with hundreds of cupcakes today.

Students at the school used to get a cupcake on their birthday, but not longer do. That issue was brought up by a student during a recent visit from Mayor Ten Haken.

The surprise idea came from someone who wishes to remain anonymous, but wanted to team up with Oh My Cupcakes! for something special.

Owner Melissa Johnson jumped at the opportunity.

“The biggest reason we’re here is because it’s the season of giving. We want to encourage people to find ways to give back within their community, no matter what they look like, whether it’s cupcakes, whatever it is. This is the time to do it,” said Johnson.

Johnson says there were so many volunteers on hand that she didn’t have to carry a single cupcake through the door.