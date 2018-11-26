South Dakota Writers Participate in NaNoWriMo

By the end of November some South Dakota writers will have written over 50,000 words. That’s because November is National Novel Writing Month also known as NaNoWriMo. It’s an annual internet based creative writing project where people take on a goal to write at least 50,000 words in a month. Full Circle Book Co-op, a Sioux Falls bookstore has opened its doors to writers for the month. Every Sunday in November writers hang out and try to get their word count in. NaNoWriMo is meant to raise awareness of literacy and keep the art of storytelling alive. It’s also a non-profit that raises money for literacy programs.

“It instills in people that ‘hey you don’t have to be Anne Rice or Steven King to be a writer.’ Anyone can write and as long as you have ideas and you know what you want to say, anybody can do it,” said South Dakota East River Municipal Liaison, Lina Peterson.

The NaNoWriMo project started in 1999 with 21 participants. By 2010 the event had over 200-thousand who wrote a total of over 2.8 billion words.