Suspect Sentenced in Large Heroin, Fentanyl Drug Bust

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A man arrested in what is believed to be the largest heroin and fentanyl bust in state history has pled guilty to federal drug charges.

39-year-old Andy Ontiveros pled guilty last month to intent to distribute. He faces anywhere from 10 years to life in prison.

Authorities arrested Ontiveros in May after a deputy found him and his vehicle on the side of I-29 near Dell Rapids. Inside the car, they found 264 grams of heroin and nearly 1,000 grams of fentanyl.

This is one of 19 opioid-related cases resulting in indictments, arraignments, guilty pleas or prison sentences in South Dakota, in the last six weeks.

“I can promise you that we are not going to let up. We are going to hammer the traffickers that are dealing these poisons with everything we’ve got,’ said U.S. Attorney Ronald Parsons.

If you know of any illegal drug activity happening, you can report it anonymously by texting DRUGS to 82257.