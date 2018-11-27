400 SD Non-Profits Participate In ‘Giving Tuesday’

Simon Floss,
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Lending a helping hand and taking care of our peers is a staple of the Midwest. You have the opportunity to do just that today.

It’s ‘Giving Tuesday’ nationwide, but for the first time, there’s a huge effort from various non-profits to emphasize the importance of the day state-wide.

Nearly 400 South Dakota organizations and non-profits have decided to participate in the national day. The goal is to help those who might not be able to help themselves.

KDLT News Today spoke with four Sioux Falls non-profits this morning about their mission for the day, as well as for each year.

For a full list of non-profits to donate to, click here.

